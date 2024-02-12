7 suffer burn injuries after fire erupts in govt hospital

KARACHI - Seven paramedical staff members suffered burn injuries on Sunday af­ter a fire erupted in the emergency department of Karachi’s Sindh Gov­ernment Hospital Liaquatabad, ac­cording to police. Central Senior Su­perintendent of Police (SSP) Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqi told media that officers rushed to the spot after receiving in­formation about an “explosion” in­side the hospital.

“Seven persons were injured and were moved to the Burns Centre of Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for treatment,” SSP Siddiqi said.

He said the Liaquatabad police su­perintendent and deputy superinten­dent, as well as the Sharifabad police station house officer, visited the spot while the Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) was also called in to determine the exact nature of the explosion.

SSP Siddiqi said that as per the initial investigation, a short circuit occurred in the hospital’s emer­gency ward, which triggered a fire. He added that the compressor of a fridge, where medicines were stored, had then exploded.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said all of the injured were para­medical staff, adding that were per­forming their duty when the inci­dent occurred. She said four were in critical condition and had suffered severe burn injuries. She said the injured were in a “terrible” condi­tion since the respiratory tracts of six had been affected, which was causing breathing problems.

A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said the fire was controlled immediately and cooling work was under way.

Caretaker Sindh Health Minister Dr Saad Niaz told media that an inquiry had been ordered into the incident.

Separately, the provincial director general of health services issued an order according to which a commit­tee was formed to probe the facts and find those responsible for the “inci­dent” at the hospital.

The inquiry committee was asked to submit a report within three days. The committee comprises Sindh Gov­ernment Children Hospital North Nazimabad Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Nadeem Shaikh, Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi MS Dr Khalid Bukhari, Director Health Ser­vices Karachi Dr Saqib Shaikh and Jamshoro Electro Medical Workshop Senior Executive Director Engr Zul­fiqar Ali Shaikh. Meanwhile, the re­port by the BDU said the fire erupted in the hospital’s advanced emergency department located on the ground floor. It said an electric short circuit in a storage room triggered the fire. Subsequently, the compressor of a fridge exploded, causing minor dam­age to the room. The report added that the team conducted a thorough search but no detonating device or explosive material was found.