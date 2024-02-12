Agri dept to organise sugarcane production contest among farmers

MULTAN - The Punjab Agriculture Department decided to organise production competitions among sugarcane growers. According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Agriculture Department (Multan), sugarcane is a crucial cash crop, and increasing its production per acre is essential. To achieve this goal, he recommended new production technologies such as advanced seed varieties, sowing methods, timely sowing, appropriate use of fertilisers, timely irrigation, and steps for effective prevention of diseases. Under the Punjab government’s Agricultural Emergency Programme, a five-year national programme to increase sugarcane production per acre had been launched since the fiscal year 2019-20. It had been planned under the project that various activities of the project would be implemented during the current year. Registered farmers will be provided with zinc sulfate at concessional rates. In addition, demonstration plots, seminars, and Farmers’Day will be organised to introduce new agricultural technologies to farmers, and an awareness campaign will be launched to increase sugarcane production. Subsidies of Rs30,000 per acre for planting demonstration plots and Rs5,000 per acre for September planting/mixed planting/encouraging bed technology will be provided to promote sugarcane cultivation.