Monday, February 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

ANP’s delegation visits MQM-P’s office to congratulate election winners

Agencies
February 12, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD  -  A delegation of Awami National Party (ANP) visited the Hyder­abad chapter office of Mutta­hida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) here on Sunday to con­gratulate the party on winning 5 out of 9 seats in Hyderabad.

The delegation, led by ANP’s provincial Vice President Mo­hammad Hashim Khan, ex­pressed hope that MQM-P’s elected legislators would serve the people without discrimina­tion. The party’s elected candi­date on NA-219 Abdul Aleem Khanzada said MQM-P was thankful to the people of Hy­derabad who reposed trust on them one more time. The win­ning candidate from PS-62 Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani emphasized the need to bury the politics of hatred so that the people and the country could move ahead towards progress and develop­ment. The MQM-P’s elected can­didates welcomed the ANP’s del­egation at their party office and extended their assurance about serving the city’s people alike.

Elected leadership ready to serve the nation: Shafqat Shah

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1707640945.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024