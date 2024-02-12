ANP’s delegation visits MQM-P’s office to congratulate election winners

HYDERABAD - A delegation of Awami National Party (ANP) visited the Hyder­abad chapter office of Mutta­hida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) here on Sunday to con­gratulate the party on winning 5 out of 9 seats in Hyderabad.

The delegation, led by ANP’s provincial Vice President Mo­hammad Hashim Khan, ex­pressed hope that MQM-P’s elected legislators would serve the people without discrimina­tion. The party’s elected candi­date on NA-219 Abdul Aleem Khanzada said MQM-P was thankful to the people of Hy­derabad who reposed trust on them one more time. The win­ning candidate from PS-62 Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani emphasized the need to bury the politics of hatred so that the people and the country could move ahead towards progress and develop­ment. The MQM-P’s elected can­didates welcomed the ANP’s del­egation at their party office and extended their assurance about serving the city’s people alike.