Armed dacoits loot family at gun point

BUREWALA - Armed dacoits looted gold ornaments, phones, cash and oth­er goods worth over Rs three million from overseas family at gun point near 185/EB La­hore road. According to details, UK national­ity holder businessman Chaudhry Aslam Bashir was going to Sahiwal along with his family. Four unknown outlaws riding on two motor­cycles intercepted them near 185/EB and looted 12 tola gold ornaments, 250000 cash and mobile phones. Gaggu Mandi police registered the case and started search for the accused.