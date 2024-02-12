Asma Jahangir remembered on her sixth death anniversary

LAHORE - The sixth death anni­versary of iconic human rights advocate Asma Jahangir was observed across the country on Sunday.

She was born on Janu­ary 27, 1952, in Lahore to human rights pioneer Malik Jilani. Asma Ja­hangir’s fearless and tire­less struggle for democ­racy and human rights will always be remem­bered. She was also the co-founder of the Human Rights Commission of Pa­kistan (HRCP) and served as its Secretary-Gener­al. Under her leadership, the HRCP emerged as the leading platform for high­lighting human rights is­sues across the country.

Noted rights activist Tahira Habib told medi­amen that Asma’s death anniversary provides people with an opportu­nity to reflect upon her fight for fellow human beings and celebrate the enduring legacy of her work. “Despite the fact that she’s not around us anymore, her spirit lives on, inspiring future gen­erations to continue fighting for human rights and justice,” she opined. Asma Jahangir was post­humously awarded the Nishan-e-Imtiaz. She died on this day in 2018.