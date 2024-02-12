Australia U19 beat India in yet another ICC World Cup final

BENONI - Australia triumphed over India with a commanding 79-run victory in the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 final held in Benoni, South Africa. The Australian team showcased a dominant performance, setting a challenging target of 254 runs and subsequently bowling out India for 174. This significant win marks the third occasion Australia has overcome India in an ICC final, following their victories in the World Test Championship in June 2023 and the ODI World Cup in November of the same year. Australia’s comprehensive strategy and execution were evident in all facets of the game, from batting to bowling and fielding. Choosing to bat first, Australia’s decision paid off as they posted a record-breaking total of 253/7, the highest in U19 World Cup final history. Key contributions came from Harjas Singh, who top-scored with 55 runs, and notable innings from Hugh Weibgen, Harry Dixon, and Ollie Peake, each scoring in the forties. India’s Raj Limbani impressed with the ball, taking 3 wickets for 38 runs.
India’s chase faltered early, with the loss of top run-scorers Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan, and Sachin Dhas within the first 20 overs, setting back their momentum. Despite a valiant effort from Adarsh Singh, who scored 47, and a late push by Abhishek Murugan with 42 runs, Australia’s bowling attack, led by Mahli Beardman and Raf MacMillan, proved too strong. Beardman’s pivotal wickets of Khan and Saharan early in the innings set the tone for Australia’s dominance. The Australian innings saw a balanced approach against India’s bowling, with the team adapting well to spin and maintaining a steady run rate. Contributions across the board, coupled with strategic partnerships, laid the foundation for their formidable total. Despite India’s efforts to contain the scoring through spin and pace, Australia’s batsmen found ways to keep the scoreboard ticking.