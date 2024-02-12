Australia U19 beat India in yet another ICC World Cup final

BENONI - Australia triumphed over India with a commanding 79-run victory in the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 final held in Be­noni, South Africa. The Australian team showcased a dominant performance, setting a challenging target of 254 runs and subsequently bowl­ing out India for 174. This significant win marks the third occa­sion Australia has over­come India in an ICC final, following their vic­tories in the World Test Championship in June 2023 and the ODI World Cup in November of the same year. Aus­tralia’s comprehensive strategy and execution were evident in all facets of the game, from batting to bowling and fielding. Choosing to bat first, Austra­lia’s decision paid off as they posted a record-breaking total of 253/7, the highest in U19 World Cup final history. Key contributions came from Harjas Singh, who top-scored with 55 runs, and notable innings from Hugh Weib­gen, Harry Dixon, and Ollie Peake, each scoring in the forties. India’s Raj Lim­bani impressed with the ball, taking 3 wickets for 38 runs.

India’s chase faltered early, with the loss of top run-scorers Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan, and Sa­chin Dhas within the first 20 overs, setting back their momentum. Despite a valiant ef­fort from Adarsh Singh, who scored 47, and a late push by Abhishek Murugan with 42 runs, Australia’s bowling at­tack, led by Mahli Beardman and Raf MacMillan, proved too strong. Beard­man’s pivotal wickets of Khan and Sa­haran early in the innings set the tone for Australia’s dominance. The Austra­lian innings saw a balanced approach against India’s bowling, with the team adapting well to spin and maintaining a steady run rate. Con­tributions across the board, coupled with strategic part­nerships, laid the foundation for their formidable total. Despite India’s ef­forts to contain the scoring through spin and pace, Australia’s batsmen found ways to keep the score­board ticking.