Bank dacoity accused among two held in DIK

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The district police on Sunday arrested two outlaws including an accused of bank dacoity case recovering stolen 15 mobile phones, one bike and weapon along with ammuni­tion from them in different operations.

According to police spokesman, a team of Cantt Po­lice Station led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Ad­nan along with SHO Gulsher Khan, during an oper­ation, arrested an accused of bank dacoity named Amjad Khan son of Yaqub Khan, a resident of Swabi. The police also recovered a 30-bore pistol along with the ammunition from the arrested accused.

The dacoity was committed by a group of people on November 12, 2021 in the limits of Saddar Police Station in which Rs4.2 million were looted from a pri­vate bank.

It worth to be mentioning here that five accused of the same dacoity had already been arrested.

In another successful operation against thieves, a team of City Police Station led by SDPO City Cir­cle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Arslan Khan Gandapur arrested accused Ahmad Faraz son of Gul Faraz. The police recovered 15 mobile phones and a motorcycle snatched in different cases. Fur­ther investigations were underway from the arrest­ed accused.