Monday, February 12, 2024
China had 3,608 listed manufacturing companies by the end of 2023

Agencies
February 12, 2024
Business, Newspaper

BEIJING   -  There were 3,608 manufacturing companies listed on China’s do­mestic stock market by the end of 2023, according to the China Association for Public Compa­nies. Manufacturing companies accounted for about 67 percent of all 5,346 companies listed on the domestic stock market by the end of 2023. The vast majority of companies in China were companies focusing main­ly on manufacturing, informa­tion transmission, software, in­formation technology services, wholesale and retail. There were 2,263, 2,844 and 239 com­panies respectively listed on the country’s Shanghai, Shenzhen and Beijing stock exchanges.

Agencies

