Monday, February 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Citizens to take responsibility in overcoming environmental pollution, says DG

APP
February 12, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Director General (DG) of the Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) Far­zana Altaf Shah on Sunday urged the citizens to take the lead and responsibility to overcome environ­ment pollution in the country which was polluting its rivers, oceans, natural ecosystems and damaging human and wildlife health through disastrous im­pacts. Talking to PTV news channel, she said that if we not controlled on pollution then the climate change will not just a subject, it could become a ma­jor cause of impact on all kinds of flora, fauna and human beings in our country. She highlighted vari­ous efforts by her organization to confront the envi­ronmental challenges. She guided citizens about the prevention the cutting of trees and should be a ban on converting agricultural lands into settlements.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1707701539.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024