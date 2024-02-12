Citizens to take responsibility in overcoming environmental pollution, says DG

ISLAMABAD - Director General (DG) of the Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) Far­zana Altaf Shah on Sunday urged the citizens to take the lead and responsibility to overcome environ­ment pollution in the country which was polluting its rivers, oceans, natural ecosystems and damaging human and wildlife health through disastrous im­pacts. Talking to PTV news channel, she said that if we not controlled on pollution then the climate change will not just a subject, it could become a ma­jor cause of impact on all kinds of flora, fauna and human beings in our country. She highlighted vari­ous efforts by her organization to confront the envi­ronmental challenges. She guided citizens about the prevention the cutting of trees and should be a ban on converting agricultural lands into settlements.