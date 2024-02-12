Monday, February 12, 2024
Cold, dry weather likely to persist in KP

APP
February 12, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   The Pakistan Mete­orological Department (PMD) here on Sunday predicted cold and dry weather in most of the districts of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa (KP).

The temperature in Kalam, Dir, and Malam Jabba has dropped below freezing point, and during last 24 hours, the low­est temperature in Kalam was recorded as minus 8 degrees Celsius, the PMD of­ficial said.

Likewise, the lowest temperature in other parts of the province, including -2 in Dir, while Malam Jabba and Para­chinar recorded at minus 1 Celsius, Pe­shawar recorded a minimum of 3 and a maximum of 26 degrees Celsius, the of­ficial added.

