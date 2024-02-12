Monday, February 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Commissioner seeks absent polling staff list to initiate disciplinary action

APP
February 12, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  Commissioner Muhammad Sal­eem Rajput has sought a list of the absent employees who failed to perform polling duties in the February 08 elections so that disciplinary action may be initiated against them. In a letter addressed to all Deputy Commissioner of Karachi Divi­sion, they were requested to furnish a detailed list of absen­tee employees in a designated proforma for onward submis­sion to the Chief Secretary of­fice for initiation of disciplinary proceedings to the delinquent officers/officials by the respec­tive competent authorities

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1707640945.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024