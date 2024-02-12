Commissioner seeks absent polling staff list to initiate disciplinary action

KARACHI - Commissioner Muhammad Sal­eem Rajput has sought a list of the absent employees who failed to perform polling duties in the February 08 elections so that disciplinary action may be initiated against them. In a letter addressed to all Deputy Commissioner of Karachi Divi­sion, they were requested to furnish a detailed list of absen­tee employees in a designated proforma for onward submis­sion to the Chief Secretary of­fice for initiation of disciplinary proceedings to the delinquent officers/officials by the respec­tive competent authorities