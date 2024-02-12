DS Polo crowned 4th Jinnah Gold Polo Cup champions

LAHORE - DS Polo clinched title in the 4th Jinnah Gold Polo Cup 2024 sponsored by Sarsabz, defeating Olym­pia/AZB Polo by 7-4 in the main final here at Jinnah Polo Fields on Sunday. The final was a spectacle of high-caliber polo, with DS Polo taking control in the crucial final chukker to secure their win. Max Charlton, DS Po­lo’s standout player, led the charge with an im­pressive six goals, earn­ing him the best player of the final award. Team­mate Ahmed Ali Tiwana also struck one. Nicolas Corti and Novillo Astrada scored two goals each for Olympia/AZB Polo.

The main final kicked off with both teams on an equal footing, each net­ting a goal to draw 1-1. In the second chukker, DS Polo revamped their strategy, embracing a more aggressive style of play that tipped the bal­ance in their favor and secured them a 3-1 lead. Despite Olympia/AZB momentarily taking the lead at 4-3 in the third chukker, DS Polo swiftly equalized before the chukker concluded. The final chukker witnessed DS Polo’s relentless push, as they fired in three con­secutive goals to stylishly win the match by 7-4. The event was honored by the presence of Gov­ernor Punjab Muham­mad Balighur Rehman, who, alongside Fatima Group Director Mian Ab­bas Mukhtar, awarded the winners and par­ticipants. He handed Max Charlton the most valuable player award and Open Bursalino the best playing pony award. The governor praised the winning team’s dedication and wished the run­ners-up better luck in future endeavors. Earlier in the subsid­iary final, Team FG Polo narrowly edged out BN Polo with a scoreline of 6-5.