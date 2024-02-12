DS Polo crowned 4th Jinnah Gold Polo Cup champions

LAHORE - DS Polo clinched title in the 4th Jinnah Gold Polo Cup 2024 sponsored by Sarsabz, defeating Olympia/AZB Polo by 7-4 in the main final here at Jinnah Polo Fields on Sunday. The final was a spectacle of high-caliber polo, with DS Polo taking control in the crucial final chukker to secure their win. Max Charlton, DS Polo’s standout player, led the charge with an impressive six goals, earning him the best player of the final award. Teammate Ahmed Ali Tiwana also struck one. Nicolas Corti and Novillo Astrada scored two goals each for Olympia/AZB Polo.
The main final kicked off with both teams on an equal footing, each netting a goal to draw 1-1. In the second chukker, DS Polo revamped their strategy, embracing a more aggressive style of play that tipped the balance in their favor and secured them a 3-1 lead. Despite Olympia/AZB momentarily taking the lead at 4-3 in the third chukker, DS Polo swiftly equalized before the chukker concluded. The final chukker witnessed DS Polo’s relentless push, as they fired in three consecutive goals to stylishly win the match by 7-4. The event was honored by the presence of Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman, who, alongside Fatima Group Director Mian Abbas Mukhtar, awarded the winners and participants. He handed Max Charlton the most valuable player award and Open Bursalino the best playing pony award. The governor praised the winning team’s dedication and wished the runners-up better luck in future endeavors. Earlier in the subsidiary final, Team FG Polo narrowly edged out BN Polo with a scoreline of 6-5.