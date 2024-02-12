Monday, February 12, 2024
ECP sets up complaint cell amid surge in grievances

Web Desk
12:55 PM | February 12, 2024
National

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up a complaint cell outside the ECP office to solve complaints regarding poll results for the general election in 2024.

ECP has set up separate counters for all four provinces in the complaint cell. ECP has said the complaint cell would be helpful in solving complaints regarding poll results, and applicants would be able to get information about their constituencies.

ECP has formed two benches for hearing appeals regarding poll results and will hear 67 appeals today.

A two-member bench including Punjab and Kyber Pakhtunkhwa would hear 29 appeals, while 38 appeals would be heard by another two-member bench of Sindh and Balochistan.

Web Desk

National

