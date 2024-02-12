Election 2024 signifies people’s unshakable trust in democracy: Experts

PESHAWAR - Election 2024 results have signified the people’s unshakable trust in the elector­al process as well as the strong par­liamentary system and have pinned high expectations on their elect­ed representatives to address their problems besides taking the country forward on the road to progress and development, experts said.

“The people of Pakistan delivered the verdict on February 8, 2024, and now it is up to elected representa­tives, institutions and political lead­ership to accept their decision imper­ative to carry the ship of democracy forward and take the country out of the shabby economic situation,” said Prof Dr A H Hilali, ex-Chairman Politi­cal Science Department, University of Peshawar while talking to APP.

The split electoral mandate which was given to mainstream political parties on February 8 is a manifesta­tion of pluralism in the country’s pol­itics besides signifying that people of Pakistan wanted resolution of their problems and country’s challenges through a national government repre­sented by all political parties, he said.

“Pakistan is currently facing enor­mous challenges including shab­by economy, terrorism, security issues, price hike, inflation and cli­mate change and no political party can address it single-handedly, and that is why people of Pakistan had given split mandate to political par­ties for resolution of these issues amicably,” he said.

By taking lessons from the past, he said the political leadership should immediately sit together and form a coalition government as quickly as possible to take the country out of economic challenges by accepting each other’s mandate wholeheartedly.

Independent candidates have so far won 93 seats at the National Assembly, 116 in Punjab Assembly, 11 in Sindh Assembly, 83 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly while PML-N clinched 77 seats at National Assembly, 137 seats in Punjab, 10 in Balochistan and five seats in KP Assembly.

PPP has secured third position with 54 NA seats, 10 seats in the Pun­jab Assembly, 84 in the Sindh Assem­bly, 11 in the Balochistan Assembly and five in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly till the filing of this report.

Likewise, MQM Pakistan will play a key role in the formation of a co­alition government in centre after winning 17 NA seats and 28 seats in Sindh Assembly, he said.

Similarly, six seats in the Nation­al Assembly, 22 seats in Punjab, 3 in Sindh and 5 seats in Balochistan have been clinched by independent candi­dates while JUI-F bagged four seats in National Assembly, 10 seats in Ba­lochistan and eight seats in KP.

PML-Q has bagged three seats in National Assembly and 7 seats in Punjab Assembly while two each NA seats of Istehkam Pakistan Party and Balochistan National Party will also matter in coalition government.

“Election 2024 results have signi­fied that vote banks of all political parties in their respective provinces were intact,” said Prof Dr Ejaz Khan, former Chairman International Rela­tions Department, University of Pe­shawar while talking to APP.

He said Election 2024 which has been closely observed by the inter­national community was largely en­dorsed which was a positive sign.

Dr Ejaz Khan said that suspension of mobile services in some areas with sensitive polling stations has greatly helped the holding of peaceful elec­tions in the country including erst­while FATA.

The polling remained peaceful for which our security forces deserved appreciation.

In the wake of an increase in lit­eracy rate and mushroom growth of social media in the country, he said people have rejected six former Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including QWP Chief Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao, PTIP Chairman Per­vez Khattak, Mehtab Abbassi, PTI-P Vice Chairman Mahmood Khan, JUIF leader Akram Durrani and Central Vice President ANP Amir Haider Hoti.

Aftab Sherpao has been defeated on NA-23 Charsadda-I, Pervez Khat­tak on NA-34 Nowshera-I, Mehtab Abbasi at Abbottabad, Mahmood Khan at Swat, Akram Durrani at Ban­nu and Amir Haider Hoti on NA 22 Mardan.

Haider Hoti has resigned from cen­tral vice president of Awami Nation­al Party after losing the election and announced to serve the party as a po­litical worker.

The people also rejected the lead­ership of seven political parties in­cluding Sirajul Haq of the JI, Pervez Elahi of PTI, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed of AML, Jahangir Tareen of IPP, Per­vez Khattak of PTI-P, Aftab Sherpao of QWP and Aimal Wali Khan of ANP in election 2024.

Pervez Khattak’s sons Abrahim Khattak and Ismail Khattak and son-in law Dr Imran Khattak also lost PK and NA seats respectively.

Similarly, PTI chairman, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan who contested the election as an independent candi­date has won from Buner, JUI-F Cen­tral Ameer Maulana Fazlur Rehman from Pasheen, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from Larkana, PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif from Lahore and PML-N president Shehbaz Sha­rif from Lahore have secured victory.

The other noted personalities that won elections included former Speaker Asad Qaiser from Swabi, Ali Amin Gandapur from DI Khan, Mar­yam Nawaz from Lahore, Asif Zard­ari from Benazirabad (Nawab Shah), Noor Alam Khan from Peshawar and Akhtar Mangal from Balochistan.

In Peshawar, independent candi­dates have clinched four seats out of five of the National Assembly and six out of 13 Provincial Assembly seats in Election 2024.

Except former MNA Noor Alam Khan of the Jamiat ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) who clinched NA-28 Pesha­war-1, the independent candidates including Aamir Ayub secured vic­tory in NA-29 Peshawar-II, Ms Shan­dana Gulzar in NA-30 Peshawar-III, Arbab Sher Ali in NA-31 Peshawar IV and Asif Khan on NA-32 Peshawar V.

Ms Shandana who is the daughter of former Commissioner Peshawar, Gulzar Khan (late) was voted to pow­er after his father’s social services.

Asif Khan outclassed veteran politi­cian and former Federal Minister for Railways Haji Ghulam Ahmed Bilour.

Former MNA Arbab Sher Ali re­tained his seat defeating former Min­ister for Communications Dr Arbab Alamgir Khan on NA 31 Peshawar IV.

Independent candidates, who won six among thirteen provincial as­sembly constituencies include Arbab Wasim on PK-73, Sameeullah Khan on PK-76, Sher Ali Afridi on PK-77, Syed Qasim Ali Shah on PK-81, Mina Khan on PK-83 and Fazal Elahi on PK-84.

Karamat Ullah Chagarmati and Arbab Zarak Khan of Pakistan People Party also won PK-72 and PK-80 re­spectively.

The candidate of Awami National Party, Arbab Usman won the provin­cial assembly seat on PK-75. Arbab Usman was the elder son of former Agriculture Minister Arbab Ayub Jan (late).

Ejaz Khan of JUI won PK-47 and Arb­ab Wasim of PTI Parliamentarian was declared winner on PK-73. Jalal Khan of Pakistan Muslim League won PK-79 and Zahir Khan of the same party was declared victorious in PK-78.

Syed Noman Bukhari advocate said under the law, independent candi­dates after winning elections are re­quired to join a political party within a specified period before forming the government.

In 2018 election, he said that sev­eral independent candidates of KP Assembly have joined Balochistan Awami Party and joined the coalition government.

Noman advocate said that joining of a political party by independent candidates was a legal requirement to obtain perks and privileges be­sides women-reserved seats.

Taimur Salim Jhagra told reporters that consultation on all issues includ­ing legal and constitutional obstacles have been started and all decisions would be taken with consultation by the leadership.

The political experts said that peo­ple wanted employment, quality edu­cation and better health services and pinned high expectations from new­ly elected representatives to address these challenges besides putting the country on the road to prosperity.