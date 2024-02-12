Faiz Festival ends on promotion of ‘progressive ideology’ note

LAHORE - The three-day cultural and literary extravaganza – 8th Faiz Festival that was held at La­hore Arts Council from February 9 to 11, concluded here at the Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall, on Sunday.

The Faiz Festival concluded with a pledge to spread the social and progressive ideology message of the great poet around the world for generations. The fes­tival promised a cultural extravaganza of literary di­alogues, music performances, theatre, book launch­es, documentaries, dances, drum circles, workshops, open mic sessions and a discussion on the future of Pakistani films. Delegates from around the world ar­rived for converge of the festival that began with an exhibition, ‘Women Artists of Pakistan’.

According to a statement, the inaugural day fea­tured renowned Qawwals Saleem and Waseem Sabri.

On the second day of the three-day festival, 32 ses­sions are lined up to explore diverse themes in art, literature, language, politics and poetry. On the third and final day, 35 sessions were scheduled, to pay trib­ute to prominent women from various fields.

The festival reflected delving into world affairs, so­cietal shifts, politics, literary nuances, linguistics, and events shaping different nations. On the final day, the international festival attracted rather bigger turnout as compared to the inaugural day.

Faiz Foundation Trust Chairperson Salima Hashmi told the audience that the title of the exhibition had been espoused from a line of a ghazal of Faiz Ahmed Faiz ‘Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahi’ that talks about hope, struggle, resilience. The exhibition is homage to the struggle of living women artists, who depict hope and resilience in their works, she said.