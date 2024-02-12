‘Goosebumps’ gets its thrills back: Season 2 confirmed for Disney+

LONDON - Disney+ has officially renewed the beloved R.L. Stine-inspired series Goosebumps for a second season, but with a chilling twist: it’s taking an anthology format. This means each season will tell a completely new story with a fresh cast and setting, tapping into the vast library of Goosebumps books for inspiration. The news comes after a successful first season that captivated audiences with its blend of chills, thrills, and humour. “Audiences everywhere fell in love with the series’ heart and humour, making it one of Disney Branded Television’s mostwatched shows of last year,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television. Season 2 will be eight episodes long, slightly shorter than the first season’s ten. Details about the new story and cast remain under wraps, but fans can expect another spine-tingling adventure inspired by R.L. Stine’s iconic works. The anthology format opens up exciting possibilities for future seasons. With over 200 Goosebumps books to choose from, the creative team has a treasure trove of chilling tales to bring to life. Will we see fan-favourite monsters like Slappy the Dummy or the Werewolf of Fever Swamp? Or will Season 2 introduce entirely new creatures and mysteries? While the original Goosebumps series was an anthology, the first season of the Disney+ reboot followed a serialized format, telling one overarching story. The shift to an anthology format aligns the show more closely with the classic books and allows for greater variety and flexibility in storytelling.