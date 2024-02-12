Monday, February 12, 2024
Historic rigging made in Feb 8 polls: JUI-F

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri says attempts made to push JUI-F to the wall

Nation Monitoring/ staff reporter
February 12, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), while rejecting the results of the February 8 elections, has said rigging in polls has made history.

JUI-F Secretary General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, in a state­ment on Saturday, said JUIF chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would soon convene a meeting of the Central General Council to decide the future action plan. According to a private TV channel, he said leaders of national mainstream par­ties were forcibly defeated while little-known candidates were helped to win their constitu­encies. Mobile phone service was shut down on the polling day to achieve the desired re­sult. Why the Election Commission of Paki­stan was so helpless, he asked, adding that the commission set new traditions.

This, he said, also happened in the 2013 and 2018 general elections. He ques­tioned why the ECP was bent upon giving the country an unelected government con­taining people who would act as showpiec­es. Meanwhile, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has called a meeting of the cen­tral working committee and senior leaders in Islamabad on February 14. The meeting will discuss the situation arising out Febru­ary 8 elections, the party spokesman in a statement said. He said that the JUI-F lead­ership while expressing reservations over poll results, felt that an attempt had been made to push them to the wall.

