ICT Admin seeks applications from childless couples for adoption of children

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Terri­tory (ICT) Administration has sought applications from child­less couples eager to welcome a new member into their family through adoption.

“The interested couples can obtain and submit application forms from the General Branch of the the Deputy Commission­er’s Office until 5 p.m. on Febru­ary 13,” a news release said on Sunday. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon has formed a commit­tee, which will interview the couples willing to adopt orphan children on February 14.

Keeping in view the children’s welfare and make the process transparent, neither the gender of children would not be dis­closed, not their photographs would be provided to the aspi­rant adoptive parents, the news release said

“Certain individuals, such as single parents or widows, are ineligible to adopt a child. Only childless couples, specifically those facing infertility due to medical reasons, are eligible to participate. These couples must provide a medical certificate confirming their condition and showing a reasonable duration of marriage.”

The DC Office would continue to ensure regular monitoring of their health, well-being, and psychological development of the children after their adoption.

Meanwhile, the upper and western parts of the country will remain under the grip of cold wave conditions during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). A shallow westerly wave was present over western parts of the country and likely to grip most parts during the next 24 hours.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold and cloudy in upper/ western parts.

However, rain-wind/ thunder­storm is likely in southwestern parts of Balochistan. Light rain is also expected at isolated places in Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during this period.

About the fog, the PMD said that shallow fog may likely oc­cur at few places in plain ar­eas of northeast Punjab during morning hours.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country while very cold in northern parts.