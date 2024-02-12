IGP encourages DG Khan police team who fought with dangerous criminals through video call

LAHORE - Inspector General Police (IGP), Punjab Dr Usman Anwar encouraged DG Khan police team for excellent performance in fight with dangerous criminals while talking to them through a video call. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar appreciated the RPO DG Khan Captain (retired), Sajjad Hasan Khan and DPO Ahmad Mohiuddin for the excellent command of the operation and announced a reward of Rs5 lakh for the police team, who conducted the operation against the dangerous criminals. IG Punjab received the details of the operation from the police team on video call and paid tribute to them for bravely fighting the dangerous criminals. IG Punjab paid special tribute to the courage and bravery of police martyr Shehryar, who embraced martyrdom during the fighting. IG Punjab, while giving instructions to give immediate support to the family of martyr, said that department will provide all possible support to the family of the martyr. IG Punjab said that the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the lives and property of the citizens are pride of the department and department will always support them and will provide best possible welfare. Also, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar took notice of the incident of killing of 03 people in Sheikhupura. IGP Punjab sought report of the incident from RPO Sheikhupura, directed DPO Sheikhupura to arrest the culprits as soon as possible. The IGP has taken notice of the incident in which 3 people were killed by firing in Sheikhupura. IGP Punjab asked RPO Sheikhupura for a report on the incident. IGP directed DPO Sheikhupura to investigate every aspect of the incident and arrest the culprits as soon as possible. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar directed that justice should be ensured to the family members of the killed people on priority basis. Separately, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar’s directions, medical financial assistance continues for police employees suffering from various ailments. Another Rs13 lakh were given to police employees of various districts for medical expenses. According to the details, constable Mohsin Raza Shah, who suffered from paralysis, was given 02 lakh 45 thousand rupees for the purchase of an electric bed. ASI Raja Shahid Mehmood was given Rs02 lakh for the treatment of his wife’s breast cancer. Driver Constable Muhammad Hanif’s wife and constable Ghazi Ijaz Ahmed was given 01 lakh rupees each for cancer and liver treatment respectively. Constable Ghulam Rasool and wife of ASI Asif Nadeem was given one lakh each for spinal cord and cancer treatment. Sub-Inspector Zulfiqar Ali Awan and Constable Muhammad Ramzan was given Rs1 lakh each for medical expenses. Constable Qaiser Abbas Khan and Head Constable Saeed Ahmed were given Rs01 lakh each for medical expenditures. Naib Qasid Shabbir Ahmed was given Rs70 thousand for the treatment of his wife.