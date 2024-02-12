Monday, February 12, 2024
Independent candidates grouping up for forming govt in KP

APP
February 12, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Who will form government in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa (KP) is the talk of the town, where­in the independent candidates are grouping up to find out a way to complete the required numbers for a certain government.

A total of 73 members are needed in the House to form the government in the prov­ince; however, independent candidates have secured 91 out of 113 seats, with 89 out of 91 seats being for independent candidates sup­ported by PTI.

A close friend of the former speaker of the KP Assembly, Mushtaq Ghani, said, “He (Mushtaq Ghani) is a strong candidate for speaker provincial assembly, while the names of Ali Amin Gandapur and Atif Khan are being discussed as strong candidates for Chief Minister KP.”

On the condition of not being named, he said, “Form 49 will be issued by the Election Commission in a day or two, while it has been discussed that the independent candidates are bound to join a party within three days after the issuance of Form 49.”

Asma Jahangir remembered on her sixth death anniversary

He said, “After three days, the independent candidate will be considered an independent MPA for the next five years.”

When asked about the formation of gov­ernment by the independent candidates, he said, “In the case of forming their own government, independent candidates will lose 30 reserved seats, out of which 26 are reserved for women and four for mi­norities.”

He said, “For such seats, an independent candidate has to be a part of a political party.”

