Monday, February 12, 2024
ITF Pakistan Khawar Hyat Memorial World Junior C’ship Leg-1

Staff Reporter
February 12, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   The qualifying rounds of boys singles of the ITF Paki­stan Khawar Hyat Khan Me­morial World Junior Cham­pionship Leg-1 were held at PTF SDA Tennis Complex Is­lamabad on Sunday. As many as 45 international players, boys and girls, are partici­pating in the championship. Pakistan has fielded 27 play­ers, both boys and girls. In the boys singles qualifying final round, Lin Kieran (USA) beat Hamza Rehmat (PAK) 6-0, 6-1; Kang Kaigaoge (CHN) beat Park Joel (USA) 6-2, 6-3; Daniil Varaksa (Be­larus) beat Cetinkaya (TUR) 6-4, 4-6(11-9); Ivan Makarov (RUS) beat Dalbusin Ulad (Belarus) 6-1, 6-4. The main draw matches will start on Monday at 10am.

Staff Reporter

