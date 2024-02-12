ITF Pakistan Khawar Hyat Memorial World Junior C’ship Leg-1

LAHORE - The qualifying rounds of boys singles of the ITF Pakistan Khawar Hyat Khan Memorial World Junior Championship Leg-1 were held at PTF SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad on Sunday. As many as 45 international players, boys and girls, are participating in the championship. Pakistan has fielded 27 players, both boys and girls. In the boys singles qualifying final round, Lin Kieran (USA) beat Hamza Rehmat (PAK) 6-0, 6-1; Kang Kaigaoge (CHN) beat Park Joel (USA) 6-2, 6-3; Daniil Varaksa (Belarus) beat Cetinkaya (TUR) 6-4, 4-6(11-9); Ivan Makarov (RUS) beat Dalbusin Ulad (Belarus) 6-1, 6-4. The main draw matches will start on Monday at 10am.