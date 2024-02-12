Monday, February 12, 2024
IWMB safely rescue female leopard cub

APP
February 12, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) on Sunday safely res­cued a female cub of leopard from the scenic Dhirkot Tehsil of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) which is known for its deodar jungle. The Wildlife Spokesperson told the media that the female leopard cub was five to six months old and was rescued from Dhirkot area as the AJK Wildlife De­partment lacked the wildlife reha­bilitation facility and requested the IWMB for assistance. 

He added that the local people broke the teeth and fractured the legs of the female leopard cub. However, during the medical ex­amination, the female leopard cub was found to have severe dehydra­tion along with skin infections, he said. “The condition of the female leopard cub is out of danger due to the provision of emergency medi­cal facilities. The IWMB has chosen Lucky as the name of the female leopard cub because it was suc­cessfully kept alive. Lucky has also started taking her meal and will be transferred to the Rescue and Reha­bilitation Center in the next few days after providing veterinary medical care,” the IWMB official said.

