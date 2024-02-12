JI's candidates challenge the polls result of Sindh Assembly's 4 constituencies

Jamaat e Islami's (JI) contesting candidates have challenged the results of the polls in the Sindh Assembly’s four constituencies.

Junaid Makati, a candidate from the Sindh Assembly’s PS-104 constituency, has challenged the February 8 polls result. His rival Muhammad Daniyal from Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) won the seat in this constituency, according to the result.

JI’s candidate, Muhammad Akbar, has challenged the result of PS-123 while Muhammad Ahmed also challenged the polls result of PS-124.

On the other hand, the poll results for PS-126 have been challenged by JI’s candidate Nasarullah. MQM-P’s candidate, Muhammad Iftikar, got the victory in this constituency as per the poll results.