JUI-F protests rigging in PS-22 constituency

SUKKUR - Work­ers of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl staged a demonstration on Military Road in protest against widespread ‘rigging’ in election. JUI-F Sindh gen­eral secretary Maulana Rashid Mahmood Soomro and other party leaders said while ad­dressing the protesters that it was not an election, it was rath­er a selection, hence the party would not accept the results. They said that the Election Commission of Pakistan had announced arbitrary results in all constituencies, which was tantamount to betrayal of people’s trust and disrespect to their vote. They said that presiding officers did not issue Form-45 and results were de­liberately delayed to make ‘fa­vorable’ candidates successful. They said that JUI-F’s mandate had been stolen as their polling agents were pushed out of poll­ing stations when they raised objections to rigging. “Our can­didate for PS-22 in Sukkur has been deliberately defeated by massive rigging,” they said.