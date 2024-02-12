JUP leader says his decision to support PPP proven right

HYDERABAD - President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP) former MNA Sahibzada Abul Khair Muham­mad Zubair has said the election results have proven that their decision to withdraw their can­didates in support of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was right.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Zubair said the way the other religious parties had failed in the elections in Sindh had proven that the JUP was right to declare its electoral support for the PPP.

He reiterated that he kept try­ing to convince the leadership of the religious parties that an alliance like Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) was indispens­able to ensure electoral gains. He lamented that his advice was neither heard in 2018 nor in the 2024 general elections.