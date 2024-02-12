Kashmiri diaspora pays tributes to martyred leaders Maqbool Butt, Afzal Guru in Brussels

MIRPUR - The Kashmiri partici­pants of a gathering in Brussels have paid rich tributes to the great Kashmiri martyrs Mu­hammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru for the supreme sacrifices of their lives for the liberation of the Kashmir from Indian il­legal occupation. The event was organized by Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) at its central sec­retariat in connection with the martyrdom anniversaries of these two martyrs, accord­ing to a message reach­ing and released to the media here on Sunday. Beside the Chairman Kashmir Council Eu­rope Ali Raza Syed, Dr. Manzoor Zahoor, Khalid Joshi, Sardar Mahmood Qabal, Sardar Sadiq, Rao Mustajab, Sardar Zaheer Zahid, Shiraz Raj, Faisal Rizvi, Im­ran Saqib, Hafiz Aneeb Rashid, Nadeem Butt, Zahidshah, Chaudhry Nasir, Shazia Aslam, Raja Abdaqayyum, and Meher Nadeem were also among the partici­pants of the gathering. Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world observe the martyrdom anniversary of noted Kashmiri figure Muham­mad Afzal Guru on Feb­ruary 9 every year. He was hanged and buried at New Delhi’s Tehar prison by the Indian authorities on Febru­ary 9, 2013. The promi­nent Kashmiri libera­tion leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt, was also hanged and buried in Tihar Jail on February 11, 1984, for his leading role in Kashmir’s libera­tion struggle.