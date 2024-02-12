King Charles seeks legal action against AI books about his cancer diagnosis

LONDON - In a shocking turn of events, King Charles became a victim of AI as computergenerated books about his cancer diagnosis were being sold on Amazon. The AI-penned biographies detailed the Monarch’s alleged reaction to his illness. Interestingly, the now-removed titles appeared alongside best-selling royal books on the website. As per Daily Mail, one of the illinformed books claimed that the King of the UK felt “fear, anger, and despair” following his diagnosis. Another shared that the Monarch’s tumour has been removed, and he is going through a challenging period of his life after chemotherapy. However, Buckingham Palace condemned the AI-generated books about Charles’s illness and considered taking legal action against the predators. The statement issued by the Palace reads, “Any such titles speculating about His Majesty’s diagnosis and treatment are intrusive, insensitive and filled with inaccuracies.” “Our legal team will be looking at the issue closely. We call on any individuals or organisations facilitating their sale to withdraw them immediately.” For the unversed, Buckingham Palace made a shocking announcement on Monday, February 5, revealing that King Charles, 75, has been diagnosed with cancer. Moreover, it has been informed that the King “has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties” during his medical treatment. In the meanwhile, Britain’s King Charles III on Sunday expressed his “heartfelt thanks” to well-wishers, in his first statement since being diagnosed with cancer. In a message to the public, the 75-year-old monarch added that it was “equally heartening” to hear how sharing his diagnosis has helped promote understanding of the condition. “I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” Charles wrote. “As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.” The note was published on the monarch’s website and the royal family’s official page on social media platform X. “It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world.” “My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience,” the king added, signing the letter “Charles R.” Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that Charles had been diagnosed with cancer and has begun treatment and taken a break from public duties. It has not specified the type of cancer, although it is understood not to be prostate cancer.