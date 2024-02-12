Lahore U13 team beats Bahawalpur, advances to Super Three Stage

LAHORE - The Lahore Region U13 cricket squad has secured their spot in the Super Three Stage of the National U13 Cricket Championship, following a command­ing seven-wicket win over Bahawalpur Region here at Cricket Centre Ground on Sunday. The upcoming Super Three Round is scheduled to begin on Febru­ary 15 in Faisalabad, with the champion­ship final set to be held in the same city on February 19. In the wake of their vic­tory, the team received a visit from LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed, who congratulated them on their performance. He encouraged both the players and the management to maintain their exceptional form and focus on playing their natural game throughout the Super Three Round.

SCORES IN BRIEF

SNGPL 479-7, 80 overs (Sahibzada

Farhan 161, Saud Shakeel 123*, Kamran

Ghulam 101; Tahir Hussain 2-78,

Iftikhar Ahmed 2-105) and 346-8 decl,

82 overs (Bilawal Bhatti 101, Mubasir

Khan 91, Abid Ali 38; Asif Afridi 5-149,

Ali Shafique 2-53) beat WAPDA 140

all out, 34.4 overs (Iftikhar Ahmed 52;

Shahnawaz Dahani 7-42, Mir Hamza

2-30) and 166-9, 32 overs (Ayaz Tasawar

51; Mir Hamza 3-50) by 519 runs.

LAHORE REGION 88/3 in 11.1 overs (Azam

Mubin 34*, Azan Ali 18*; Abdul Samad 1/10)

beat BAHAWALPUR REGION 84/10 in 29.4

overs (M Mubashir 38, Hammad 16; Aman

Tasleem 2/3, Emaan Tahir 2/9) by 7 wickets.

Aman Tasleem was named man of the match.