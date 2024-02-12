Monday, February 12, 2024
Legendary TV artist Qazi Wajid remembered on 6th death anniversary

Agencies
February 12, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -   The legendary classical drama icon and versatile actor, Qazi Wajid, was fondly remembered and honoured on his sixth death anniversary on Sunday for his lifelong contributions to the entertainment industry. He remained associated with the industry for 25 years, and was one of the pioneers of Pakistan’s radio industry. Wajid decided to switch careers and joined television in 1966, private news channel reported. Qazi Wajid died on February 11, 2018, in Karachi, after being brought to the hospital for heart palpitations. Qazi Wajid’s career includes unforgettable performances in Pakistani television classics including “Khuda Ki Basti,” “Dhoop Kinaray,” and “Tanhaiyan.” His portrayal of Raja in “Khuda Ki Basti” propelled him to celebrity status on television.

Agencies

