Monday, February 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Lunar New Year eve sees over 190m passenger trips across China

Agencies
February 12, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Newspaper

BEIJING   -  Some 195.24 million passenger trips were handled by China’s transportation sectors on Friday, the Chinese Lunar New Year Eve, up 26.7 percent from the same day of last year, official statistics showed. Of the total, highway traffic amounted to 184.62 million passenger trips, up 24.2 percent year on year, according to a special work team established in January to ensure the safety and sound operation of the year’s Spring Festival travel rush. Railway traffic jumped 98.8 percent to 8.257 million trips while air trips surged 137.7 percent to 1.797 million, and passenger trips by water increased by 11.9 percent to 566,000. The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, China’s most important festival, fell on Feb. 10 this year. The travel rush, usually a period of high transportation demand as people return home for family reunions, lasts from Jan. 26 to March 5.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1707640945.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024