KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) –Pakistan on Sunday celebrat­ed the victory in the general elections 2024 by observing ‘Youm e Tashakur’ at Jinnah Ground here. Convener of MQM Pakistan Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Senior Con­vener Mustafa Kamal, Senior Convener Dr. Farooq Sattar and other leaders addressed the workers on the occa­sion. They said that today the workers of MQM Pakistan had gathered here to celebrate the win in the general elections.