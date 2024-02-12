Myanmar’s military government enforces conscription law

NAYPYIDAW - The government in Myanmar has announced compulsory mili­tary service for all young men and women as the country’s tur­moil continues. The army seized power from the civilian govern­ment in a coup in February 2021.

But in recent months it has been defeated in a series of battles with ethnic militias and anti-coup fighters. The move announced on Saturday will re­quire all men aged 18-35, and women aged 18-27, to serve at least two years under military command. No further details have been released. But in a statement, the junta said its de­fence ministry would “release necessary bylaws, procedures, announcements orders, notifica­tions and instructions”.

The military has faced a series of humiliating defeats in recent months. At the end of last year, three ethnic insurgent armies in Shan State - supported by other armed groups that oppose the government - captured border crossings and roads carrying most of the overland trade with China.

Last month, the Arakan Army (AA) said it had taken control of Paletwa in Chin State and the last military post in Paletwa town­ship, the hilltop base at Meewa.