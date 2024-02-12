Naqvi reviews progress on Mazar Bibi Pak Daman road

LAHORE - A new route from the Empress Road will be built to facilitate pilgrims at Mazar Bibi Pak Daman.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the pro­ject and reviewed the progress being made on construction of the road to link the Mazar Bibi Pak Daman with the Empress Road.

Mohsin Naqvi inspected the allo­cated site for car parking along with the construction of the new road and also inspected the construction activ­ities from the Empress Road up to the Mazar along with removing the build­ing structure causing obstruction dur­ing the construction work. He ordered to remove the remaining structure at the earliest.

The caretaker CM ordered to ex­peditiously complete the road con­struction work. He said the pilgrims would be provided easy access to the Mazar with the construction of 20 feet wide road up to the Empress Road. More space is being allocat­ed for parking of vehicles. Secretary Communication and Works gave a briefing about progress being made on the project.

Officials of C&W, Lahore Develop­ment Authority, Infrastructure De­velopment Authority Punjab (IDAP) and other administrative officers were also present.

CM opens FM Radio at P&SHD

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the Pri­mary and Secondary Healthcare De­partment (P&SHD) located at the Bird­wood Road Lahore and inaugurated FM Radio ‘Sehat Zindagi’ by the Health Department.

He inspected the studios and various sections of the FM Radio and record­ed a message for the FM Radio Sehat Zindagi. He said that launching of FM Radio was an appreciable step of the Health Department. The people could be provided awareness to save them­selves from various diseases and un­dergo their treatment through the FM Radio. He said that specialists from var­ious medical departments should be in­vited on Sehat Zindagi radio and peo­ple should be provided awareness with regard to health issues and treatment.

Mohsin Naqvi underscored that Se­hat Zindagi radio would prove to be a beneficial project in the health sec­tor. He maintained that the standard of radio industry has definitely de­clined but FM Radio is listened even today. The broadcast of FM Radio Se­hat Zindagi can be listened within ap­proximately 50-km range of Lahore. The P&SHD minister deserved appre­ciation on successful launch of FM Ra­dio, he said. The Health Department could make an effective awareness campaign through the platform of Se­hat Zindagi. The health secretary, de­spite scarce resources, launched an excellent project, he added. The FM Radio has to focus only on programs relating to the health sector.

Naqvi apprised that various hospi­tals had been upgraded in a short span of time while upgradation of few oth­er hospitals was in their final phases of completion. The hospitals which have not been upgraded yet, would be upgraded in the next phase. The CM said, “We have provided non-availa­ble facilities in the hospitals. We will arrange new operation theatres, MRI machines and other facilities in collab­oration with the private sector.”

The CM also inaugurated Human Re­source Information and Management System (HRIMS), Health Information and Service Delivery Unit (HISDU). He inaugurated the van especially being prepared for the video link along with the coaster project.

Provincial Minister for P&SHC Dr. Ja­mal Nasir, Chief Secretary, Secretary C&W, Secretary Health and officials concerned were also present.