National Assembly's session expected to be held on Feb 29

The National Assembly's first session after the general elections is expected to be held on February 29.

According to parliamentarian sources, the new assembly’s session must be held within 21 days after general elections are conducted under Article 19 of the Constitution.

The newly elected members of the assembly will take the oath in the inaugural session. Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf would preside over the inaugural session and newly elected members would take the oath from him for the newly-formed National Assembly.

The newly elected members will be notified within 14 days after the elections conduct, and the 60 and 10 seats reserved for women and minorities, respectively, will be granted afterwards.

Independent candidates are obliged to join any party within three days after the conduct of election.