Newly-elected PPP candidate arrested on terrorism charges

KARACHI - Irfan Zafar Leghari, a newly elected Member of the National Assembly for the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), was arrested alongside his uncle Qambar Leghari and fellow PPP member Fayyaz Bhatt in Mehar Tehsil, Sindh. The arrests were made under the Terrorism Act, casting a shadow over their recent electoral success.
According to reports, a case was registered at the Mehar police station accusing Leghari, his uncle, and Bhatt of firing and attacking Pakistani soldiers. The case reportedly involves over 200 individuals, but these three newly elected politicians stand out due to their recent ascent to public office. This development comes amidst ongoing tensions in the region and raises questions about the potential involvement of elected officials in acts of violence. While the full details of the case remain under investigation, the arrests have sparked outrage and debate within Pakistan.
The PPP has yet to issue an official statement on the matter. However, the party’s leadership is likely under immense pressure to address these serious accusations and clarify their stance on the alleged involvement of their members in such activities.’ The arrests also raise concerns about the potential for political influence in legal proceedings, particularly in cases related to terrorism. It is crucial that the investigation is conducted transparently and impartially to ensure justice is served and public trust remains intact.