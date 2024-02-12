Newly-elected PPP candidate arrested on terrorism charges

KARACHI - Irfan Zafar Leghari, a newly elected Member of the Nation­al Assembly for the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), was ar­rested alongside his uncle Qa­mbar Leghari and fellow PPP member Fayyaz Bhatt in Mehar Tehsil, Sindh. The arrests were made under the Terrorism Act, casting a shadow over their re­cent electoral success.

According to reports, a case was registered at the Me­har police station accusing Leghari, his uncle, and Bhatt of firing and attacking Pakistani soldiers. The case reportedly involves over 200 individuals, but these three newly elected politicians stand out due to their recent ascent to public of­fice. This development comes amidst ongoing tensions in the region and raises questions about the potential involve­ment of elected officials in acts of violence. While the full de­tails of the case remain under investigation, the arrests have sparked outrage and debate within Pakistan.

The PPP has yet to issue an official statement on the mat­ter. However, the party’s lead­ership is likely under immense pressure to address these se­rious accusations and clarify their stance on the alleged in­volvement of their members in such activities.’ The arrests also raise concerns about the po­tential for political influence in legal proceedings, particularly in cases related to terrorism. It is crucial that the investigation is conducted transparently and impartially to ensure justice is served and public trust re­mains intact.