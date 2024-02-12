Nine gamblers held with stake money

MULTAN - Police claimed to have arrested nine gamblers and recovered stake money from their possession during the crackdown. According to details, SHO Makhdoom Rasheed police station Muhammad Amin Jhandir along with his team raided and ar­rested the gamblers. The police have also recov­ered Rs 7000 cash and other goods from their pos­session. Police have registered cases against the gamblers and launched legal action.

TRADERS EXPRESS CONCERNS ON DACOITIES IN MARKETS

Tanzeem-e-Tajraan Pakistan expressed concerns over rising incidents of dacoities in city’s busiest markets and demanded of Punjab government to take immediate notice of the poor law and order situation. Chairman Tanzeem-e-Tajraan Pakistan Khawaja Suleman Siddique along with some other traders stated that the incidents of dacoities cre­ated immense trouble for the traders in the city. They stated that they were already facing financial issues due to poor economic activities in the ba­zaars. Rise in dacoities has worsened the situation especially at Shujabad road, they added.

They demanded of Punjab Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi to take immediate notice of the situation and instruct law enforcement agencies to trace the dacoits and award exemplary punishment. The law enforcers should expedite patrol in markets to curb crimes, they concluded.

SIX MEPCO EMPLOYEES SUSPENDED OVER POOR PERFORMANCE

Superintending Engineer Operations MEPCO Multan circle Amjad Nawaz Bhatti has suspend­ed six employees over poor performance and negligence during duty. According to MEPCO of­ficial sources, office assistant AliPur Sadat sub division Muhammad Sarfraz and junior clerk Si­kandarabad sub division Usman Luqman were suspended over negligence in not following the registration of cases against power pilferers. While office assistant Makhdoom Rasheed sub division Muhammad Arif, Jawad Maqsood New Multan sub division, Niaz Hussain metre reader WAPDA Town sub division and Junior clerk Jalal­pur sub division Haseeb Ahmad were also sus­pended. The suspended staffers were directed to report to various operational offices.