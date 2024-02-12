Nine gamblers held with stake money

MULTAN - Police claimed to have arrested nine gamblers and recovered stake money from their possession during the crackdown. According to details, SHO Makhdoom Rasheed police station Muhammad Amin Jhandir along with his team raided and arrested the gamblers. The police have also recovered Rs 7000 cash and other goods from their possession. Police have registered cases against the gamblers and launched legal action.
TRADERS EXPRESS CONCERNS ON DACOITIES IN MARKETS
Tanzeem-e-Tajraan Pakistan expressed concerns over rising incidents of dacoities in city’s busiest markets and demanded of Punjab government to take immediate notice of the poor law and order situation. Chairman Tanzeem-e-Tajraan Pakistan Khawaja Suleman Siddique along with some other traders stated that the incidents of dacoities created immense trouble for the traders in the city. They stated that they were already facing financial issues due to poor economic activities in the bazaars. Rise in dacoities has worsened the situation especially at Shujabad road, they added.
They demanded of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi to take immediate notice of the situation and instruct law enforcement agencies to trace the dacoits and award exemplary punishment. The law enforcers should expedite patrol in markets to curb crimes, they concluded.
SIX MEPCO EMPLOYEES SUSPENDED OVER POOR PERFORMANCE
Superintending Engineer Operations MEPCO Multan circle Amjad Nawaz Bhatti has suspended six employees over poor performance and negligence during duty. According to MEPCO official sources, office assistant AliPur Sadat sub division Muhammad Sarfraz and junior clerk Sikandarabad sub division Usman Luqman were suspended over negligence in not following the registration of cases against power pilferers. While office assistant Makhdoom Rasheed sub division Muhammad Arif, Jawad Maqsood New Multan sub division, Niaz Hussain metre reader WAPDA Town sub division and Junior clerk Jalalpur sub division Haseeb Ahmad were also suspended. The suspended staffers were directed to report to various operational offices.