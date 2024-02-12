Monday, February 12, 2024
No headway in probe into rape, murder of boy

February 12, 2024
KARACHI  -  A day after the police found the body of a teenager hanging from a tree near Seaview, in­vestigators made no sufficient progress in the case. They, however, said that the vic­tim appeared to be an Afghan ragpicker but he could not be identified till late evening.

The police, after founding the body, took it to the Jinnah Post­graduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. Doctors had said the victim was subjected to a sexual assault before being strangled. Clifton SHO Pir Shabbir Haider said that during initial probe, it had emerged that the victim was an ‘Afghan scavenger’ in the area. He said that after ful­filling medico-legal formalities, the body was kept at the Edhi morgue for want identifica­tion but so far, no one had ap­proached the police to claim it.

He said that doctors had ex­pressed ‘doubts’ that the teen­ager might have been subjected to a criminal assault before be­ing killed. They had taken DNA and other samples and sent to a laboratory for analysis, he add­ed. Meanwhile, 27-year-old Im­tiaz Ali was shot at and wound­ed by armed robbers at KDA Chowrangi in Surjani Town, police said, adding that he was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment.

