No headway in probe into rape, murder of boy

KARACHI - A day after the police found the body of a teenager hanging from a tree near Seaview, investigators made no sufficient progress in the case. They, however, said that the victim appeared to be an Afghan ragpicker but he could not be identified till late evening.
The police, after founding the body, took it to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. Doctors had said the victim was subjected to a sexual assault before being strangled. Clifton SHO Pir Shabbir Haider said that during initial probe, it had emerged that the victim was an ‘Afghan scavenger’ in the area. He said that after fulfilling medico-legal formalities, the body was kept at the Edhi morgue for want identification but so far, no one had approached the police to claim it.
He said that doctors had expressed ‘doubts’ that the teenager might have been subjected to a criminal assault before being killed. They had taken DNA and other samples and sent to a laboratory for analysis, he added. Meanwhile, 27-year-old Imtiaz Ali was shot at and wounded by armed robbers at KDA Chowrangi in Surjani Town, police said, adding that he was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment.