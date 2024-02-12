Pak condemns terrorist attack at military base in Somalia

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday strongly condemned yester­day’s heinous terrorist attack against the UAE mili­tary trainers and under training Somalian soldiers at a military base in Mogadishu. In a statement Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Ba­loch said: “We offer our deepest condolences to the governments and the people of the UAE and Bah­rain and to the families of victims and pray for the early recovery of all the injured.” She added: “Paki­stan rejects terrorism in all its forms and manifes­tations and stands in firm solidarity with the gov­ernment of Somalia in combating terrorism.”