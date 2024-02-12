Parties hold protests against polls rigging

LAHORE - Political parties including PTI, JI, JUI-F on Sunday held countrywide demonstrations against the alleged rigging in the general elections.
According to the compiled reports, the PTI workers staged protests in various cities across the country against the alleged rigging in general elections. In Rawalpindi, the PTI workers protested outside the district election commissioner’s office in Sadiqabad.
Police arrested the workers and sealed routes leading up to the entrance of the district election commission’s office. The police personnel reportedly used tear gas and charged batons to disperse the protesters. Similarly, the PTI workers staged a protest outside Sukkur Press Club. The protest was led by party’s independent candidates from NA-200 and PS-24, Gohar Khoso and Safia Baloch.
In Lahore, PTI leader Hammad Azhar has urged party supporters to remain calm and peaceful as the authorities wanted scenes of clashes and violence. “We are a peaceful party committed to the rule of law & democratic process. Back off if they provoke you. Do not clash with them. Capture the footage,” he said in a post on X.
Moreover, another demonstration by PTI workers took place outside the ECP Sindh office, with heavy police force in attendance.
Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Balochistan Emir Abdul Haq Hashmi slammed the ECP over the alleged massive rigging.
On Sunday, the ECP stopped the Returning Officer (RO) from issuing the final notification for election results of NA-47 and NA-48 Islamabad after PTI-backed candidates Shoaib Shaheen and Ali Bukhari challenged them.
The ECP also halted final results for PK-79 and PK-82, following challenges from Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Kamran Bangash - also PTI-backed candidates.