Parties hold protests against polls rigging

LAHORE - Political parties including PTI, JI, JUI-F on Sunday held countrywide demonstrations against the alleged rigging in the general elections.

According to the compiled reports, the PTI workers staged protests in various cit­ies across the country against the alleged rigging in general elections. In Rawalpindi, the PTI workers protested outside the district election commis­sioner’s office in Sadiqabad.

Police arrested the workers and sealed routes leading up to the entrance of the district election commission’s office. The police personnel report­edly used tear gas and charged batons to disperse the protest­ers. Similarly, the PTI workers staged a protest outside Suk­kur Press Club. The protest was led by party’s indepen­dent candidates from NA-200 and PS-24, Gohar Khoso and Safia Baloch.

In Lahore, PTI leader Hammad Azhar has urged party supporters to remain calm and peaceful as the authorities wanted scenes of clash­es and violence. “We are a peace­ful party committed to the rule of law & democratic process. Back off if they provoke you. Do not clash with them. Capture the footage,” he said in a post on X.

Moreover, another demonstra­tion by PTI workers took place outside the ECP Sindh office, with heavy police force in attendance.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Balochistan Emir Abdul Haq Hashmi slammed the ECP over the alleged massive rigging.

On Sunday, the ECP stopped the Returning Officer (RO) from issu­ing the final notification for elec­tion results of NA-47 and NA-48 Islamabad after PTI-backed can­didates Shoaib Shaheen and Ali Bukhari challenged them.

The ECP also halted final re­sults for PK-79 and PK-82, follow­ing challenges from Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Kamran Bangash - also PTI-backed candidates.