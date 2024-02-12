Monday, February 12, 2024
“I took a walk in the woods and came out taller than the trees.” –Henry David Thoreau

February 12, 2024
The Great Comet of 1811, also known as Com­et C/1811 F1, dazzled observers worldwide with its immense tail stretching across the night sky. Discovered by French astronomer Hon­oré Flaugergues, it became one of the brightest comets in recorded history. Its striking appearance fueled awe and superstition, with many interpret­ing it as an omen of significant events. The comet’s spectacular display captivated scientists and art­ists alike, inspiring numerous works of literature and art. Its passage marked a memorable celes­tial event, serving as a reminder of the unpredict­able wonders of the cosmos and sparking curiosity about the mysteries of the universe.

