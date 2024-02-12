Peshawar Zalmi: A symbol of hope and cricketing excellence in Pakistan

LAHORE - Peshawar Zalmi stands as more than just a cricket team; it embodies the as­pirations and pride of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) people, where cricket serves as a beacon of identity and joy. The team, named after the Pashto word for youth, ‘Zalmi,’ carries significant cultural symbolism, notably represented in their logo by a turban, a profound em­blem of the region’s heritage. Javed Afridi, the franchise owner, has always viewed his involvement with Pesha­war Zalmi as a mission driv­en by a deep love for cricket and a commitment to uplift Pakistan’s cricketing scene, particularly in KP. Since its debut in the HBL PSL 2016 under Shahid Afridi’s lead­ership, Zalmi has shown remarkable performance, reaching the play-offs and continuing to make signifi­cant strides in subsequent seasons. Their victory in the second edition, led by Daren Sammy in Shahid’s absence, was celebrated not just as a win but as a moment of unity and pride for the en­tire Pashtun community. Be­yond the cricket field, Zalmi has played a pivotal role in bringing international cricket back to Pakistan, with Sammy’s dedication to the franchise and the coun­try standing out. As Zalmi continues to strive for excel­lence, they remain a source of inspiration and unity for their fans.