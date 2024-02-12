Monday, February 12, 2024
PFC delegation off to USA for Las Vegas Expo

Agencies
February 12, 2024
LAHORE   -   The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) delegation Sunday left for Las Vegas, USA, to partake in a three-day expo com­mencing on February 13 to showcase the diverse range of Pakistan’s furniture products and to explore new opportuni­ties in the global market.

The delegation comprises representa­tives from various segments of the fur­niture sector including manufacturers, designers, and exporters, all poised to highlight the richness and uniqueness of Pakistani furniture designs.

PFC CEO Mian Kashif Ashfaq told the media that with an aim to bolster the coun­try’s furniture industry on an international platform, the delegation was set to exhibit the craftsmanship, innovation, and quality synonymous with Pakistani furniture.

Agencies

