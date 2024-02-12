Police book over 300 PTI activists in Attock

ATTOCK - Police under 7 ATA and other acts have booked more than 300 PTI activists including former MNA Tahir Sadiq (in absentia), his daugh­ter Eman Tahir (both candidates for NA 49 At­tock and NA50 Attock), his spouse and another daughter under 7ATA and others for their alleged involvement in attacking returning officers offices, damaging govt property, injuring police personnel and shouting provocative slogans against govt insti­tutes. As per the first, FIR registered in police sta­tion Pindigheb, Eman Ta­hir, her mother and more than 200 party activists attacked returning of­ficer office in Pindigheb, pelted stones at police which resulted in injuries to Constables Akhtar Hus­sain and constable Arshad Mehmood. While in anoth­er FIR, Attock City police booked Insibat Tahir and more than two hundred party activists for alleged­ly attacking returning of­ficer office, damaging govt property, shouting pro­vocative slogans against govt institutes and pelting stones at police.