Police book over 300 PTI activists in Attock

ATTOCK - Police under 7 ATA and other acts have booked more than 300 PTI activists including former MNA Tahir Sadiq (in absentia), his daughter Eman Tahir (both candidates for NA 49 Attock and NA50 Attock), his spouse and another daughter under 7ATA and others for their alleged involvement in attacking returning officers offices, damaging govt property, injuring police personnel and shouting provocative slogans against govt institutes. As per the first, FIR registered in police station Pindigheb, Eman Tahir, her mother and more than 200 party activists attacked returning officer office in Pindigheb, pelted stones at police which resulted in injuries to Constables Akhtar Hussain and constable Arshad Mehmood. While in another FIR, Attock City police booked Insibat Tahir and more than two hundred party activists for allegedly attacking returning officer office, damaging govt property, shouting provocative slogans against govt institutes and pelting stones at police.