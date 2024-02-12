PPP’s CEC to discuss overall political situation, formation of government today

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has convened a meeting of the party’s Central Execu­tive Committee (CEC) which would be held on Monday(to­day). According to a press re­lease issued by the party sec­retariat, Bilawal Bhutto has instructed all members of the CEC and senior party leaders to reach in Islamabad for the meeting. The agenda will in­clude discussions on the over­all political situation in the country and the formation of the government following the recent general elections. Bi­lawal Bhutto is scheduled to hold meetings with other po­litical leaders during his visit to the federal capital.