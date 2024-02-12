PTI candidate secured more votes than me, JI's Naeem withdraws from PS-129 seat

In a significant development, Emir Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Monday abdicated his provincial assembly seat PS-129 (Karachi) saying PTI-backed Independent candidate had secured more votes than him.

JI's Naeemur Rehman returned successful on PS-129 (Karachi Central-VIII) by bagging 26,296 votes. Out of the seven provincial assembly seats of Korangi district three were won by independent candidates, two by MQM-P and one each by the PPPP and the JI.

Addressing media persons, he said they were giving me the seat in charity. He said worst rigging was made in recent elections.

Naeem said his party had reservations over the results. He said seats were doled out in Karachi. He further alleged that MQM leaders including Mustafa Kamal faced defeat in elections but they were declared winners.

The JI emir said his opponents were hell bent o destroying Karachi. The JI leader said he had the moral courage to accept the defeat. He urged the ECP to declare the real winners as returned candidates.

"The nation has awakened to the reality. We will not let our future generations go to dogs. We want peaceful resistance. Our fight is for the rights of people. We will contest a legal and constitutional fight," he said.

He said he had written to the chief justice of Pakistan to take notice of the rigging in election. He demanded of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to release results as per Form-45.

The JI leader said his party did not want to take people towards violence and extremism. He alleged that MQM candidate secured 6000 votes but these were enhanced to 20,000.