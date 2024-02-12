Monday, February 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PU awards 10 PhD degrees

Staff Reporter
February 12, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Punjab University has awarded ten PhD degrees to the scholars in which Amna Mushtaq D/o Mushtaq Hussain in the subject of Sociology, Aneela Munir D/o Muhammad Munir in the subject of Zoology, Muhammad Ajmal S/o Muhammad Afzal in the subject of Mathematics, Syed Muhammad Saqib Saleem S/o Syed Muhammad Saleem in the subject of Communication Studies, Maria Mushtaq D/o Mushtaq Ahmed in the subject of Zoology, Muhammad Hasnain Shahzad S/o Muhammad Zulqarnain in the subject of Mathematics, Syed Asif Ali Shah S/o Syed Wasif Ali Shah in the subject of Mathematics, Mehwish Rauf D/o Abdul Rauf in the subject of Agriculture Sciences (Plant Pathology), Shabana Kauser D/o Talib Hussain in the subject of Chemistry and Sitara Nasar D/o Nasar Saeed in the subject of Biological Sciences (Molecular Biology).

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1707710545.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024