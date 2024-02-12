Monday, February 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Re-polling at 53 polling stations in 3 constituencies on Thursday

Re-polling at 53 polling stations in 3 constituencies on Thursday
APP
February 12, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   The Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan has directed a re-polling at 53 polling stations in three constituencies of national and provincial assemblies on Thursday. According to Radio Pakistan, the spokesperson of ECP said that the commission has withheld the results in NA-88 Khushab, PS-18 Ghot­ki-I, and PK-90 Kohat-I con­stituencies due to the wast­age of polling materials. The results of these constituencies will be announced after Feb­ruary 15. The Commission or­dered re-polling in 26 polling stations of NA-88, following the burning of polling mate­rial by a crowd at the Return­ing Officer’s office. The com­mission has mandated the re-polling of 2 polling stations in Ghotki due to the snatching and destruction by unknown miscreants and 25 polling sta­tions in PK-90 Kohat.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1707701539.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024