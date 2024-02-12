Re-polling at 53 polling stations in 3 constituencies on Thursday

ISLAMABAD - The Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan has directed a re-polling at 53 polling stations in three constituencies of national and provincial assemblies on Thursday. According to Radio Pakistan, the spokesperson of ECP said that the commission has withheld the results in NA-88 Khushab, PS-18 Ghot­ki-I, and PK-90 Kohat-I con­stituencies due to the wast­age of polling materials. The results of these constituencies will be announced after Feb­ruary 15. The Commission or­dered re-polling in 26 polling stations of NA-88, following the burning of polling mate­rial by a crowd at the Return­ing Officer’s office. The com­mission has mandated the re-polling of 2 polling stations in Ghotki due to the snatching and destruction by unknown miscreants and 25 polling sta­tions in PK-90 Kohat.