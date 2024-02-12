Results of elections a testament to transparency of polls: Solangi

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Af­fairs Murtaza Solangi on Sunday said the government had fulfilled its con­stitutional responsibility by holding free, fair and transparent elections in a peaceful manner.

Speaking in a TV talk show on pri­vate media, the minister said the caretaker government had extend­ed all-out facilitation to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in holding the polls.

The results of the elections were a testament to the transparency of the elections, he added.

To a query, Solangi said there was a procedure for the transfer of pow­er under the constitution and law.

He said the incumbent speakers would call sessions of all the assem­blies as soon as the official results of the general election conveyed to the respective assemblies officially.

The caretaker governments would be dissolved when the elected Prime Minister and Chief Ministers would take oaths of their positions, he add­ed. The Ministry of Interior had re­sponded to the queries about the suspension of mobile service on election day, he said, adding the cit­izens’ lives were of paramount im­portance for the state.

There were threats to the citizens and polling staff, he said in response to another query. “It was important for us to ensure that there was no hindrance to the people’s mobility on the election day.

There had always been disputes over the election process and elec­tion date, he said recalling such dis­putes at the time 2018 and 2013 elections.