Monday, February 12, 2024
ROs barred from issuing final results of 10 NA, 16 provincial assembly seats

Agencies
February 12, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  The Election Commission of Pa­kistan (ECP) has barred the Returning Officers (ROs) to issue the final results of sev­eral National Assembly and provincial assembly seats. A four-member bench headed by chief election commission­er held the hearing of alleged alteration in the election re­sult of NA-48. “We were ahead with the lead of 50,000 votes as per the Form-45 but the Returning Officer issued the Form-47 and changed our vic­tory into defeat,” the counsel of PTI candidate Ali Bukhari argued. The ECP issued no­tice to the Istehkam-e-Paki­stan Party backed candidate Raja Khurram Nawaz and barred the RO to issue the fi­nal notification of NA-47 and NA-48. Meanwhile, ECP also barred the ROs to issue the final results of PK-73, PK-79, PK-80 and PK- 82. PTI backed Taimoor Jhagra and Kamran Bangash had challenged the results from PK-79 and PK-82 respectively. Moreover, the re­sults of NA-28, NA-49 Attock, NA-50 Attock, NA-55 Rawal­pindi, NA-63 and NA-65 were also challenged in the ECP. Talking about the seats of pro­vincial assemblies, the results of PB-1, PP-11, PP-20, PP-14, PP-16, PP-31, PP-33 and PP-59 were also challenged in the ECP. The ECP barred the ROs to issue the final results of 10 NA and 16 provincial as­sembly seats.

Agencies

