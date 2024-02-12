ROs barred from issuing final results of 10 NA, 16 provincial assembly seats

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has barred the Returning Officers (ROs) to issue the final results of several National Assembly and provincial assembly seats. A four-member bench headed by chief election commissioner held the hearing of alleged alteration in the election result of NA-48. “We were ahead with the lead of 50,000 votes as per the Form-45 but the Returning Officer issued the Form-47 and changed our victory into defeat,” the counsel of PTI candidate Ali Bukhari argued. The ECP issued notice to the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party backed candidate Raja Khurram Nawaz and barred the RO to issue the final notification of NA-47 and NA-48. Meanwhile, ECP also barred the ROs to issue the final results of PK-73, PK-79, PK-80 and PK- 82. PTI backed Taimoor Jhagra and Kamran Bangash had challenged the results from PK-79 and PK-82 respectively. Moreover, the results of NA-28, NA-49 Attock, NA-50 Attock, NA-55 Rawalpindi, NA-63 and NA-65 were also challenged in the ECP. Talking about the seats of provincial assemblies, the results of PB-1, PP-11, PP-20, PP-14, PP-16, PP-31, PP-33 and PP-59 were also challenged in the ECP. The ECP barred the ROs to issue the final results of 10 NA and 16 provincial assembly seats.