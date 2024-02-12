Sajjad wins 9th SOP Marathon for third consecutive time

LAHORE - Muhammad Sajjad of DHA Creek emerged winner for the third consecutive time (in 21 km half marathon) in the 9th SOP Lakson Investment Unified Marathon held at Emaar Sales Centre, DHA Phase 8 on Sunday.

The Marathon was organized under the auspices of Special Olympics Pakistan (SOP) and with the support of major spon­sors, Lakson Investment and Faysal Islamic Bank. The categories offered were 21 km (Half Marathon), 10 km, 5 km, and also 1 km unified walk, while wheelchair walk was also included for differently abled chil­dren and adults. Sajjad, representing the Sindh Track and Field Club, covered the prescribed distance in 1 hour 14 minutes 6 seconds while M Waqas secured second and Shakir Usman came third. In the wom­en’s half marathon, Sahrish Qayyum won with 1 hour 50 minutes 50 seconds; Me­shal Hussain second and Nida Anwar third.

Special guest was Faysal Islamic Bank President Yousuf Hussain, Iqbal Ali Lakhani, Chairman Lakson, who, along with US Consul General- Karachi Conrad Tribble, and SOP Chairperson Ronak Lakhani, inau­gurated the marathon by cutting the rib­bon for each race categories. The purpose of the marathon was to express solidarity with special athletes, to respect, include and accept them with their special abilities, and enabling them to become a productive member of the community.

Renowned personalities including Brand Ambassador of SOP Sarwat Gilani, Faisal Kapadia, Kashif Mustafa, Attiyah Khan, Fatima Siddiqui, Rameez Sattar, represen­tatives of Cybernet, Nayapay, EFU, Engro, Chevron, FOTCO and National Foods, Ad­nan Gandhi, Shoaib Nizami of Sports in Pakistan, special persons and others also participated in this occasion. Special guest Yousuf Hussain said that the special play­ers, who won awards for the country, are role models for all, their skills are not less than others. “Faysal Islamic Bank will con­tinue to patronize the special sportsper­sons who have increased the prestige and pride of Pakistan all over the world.”